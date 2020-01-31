Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
WATCH: Australian bushfire overtakes fire crew
Top Stories
Randy Bishop video advisement
Frazee and Berreth families in court for custody battle
Experienced search teams working to find missing 11-year-old boy
Widefield School District 3 honors late principal through read-a-thon
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Dashcam footage
WATCH: Australian bushfire overtakes fire crew