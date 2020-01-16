Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Restaurant Report Card: 21 violations at a Pueblo bar and grill
Top Stories
Pueblo Community College creates 100 “cop cams” for Pueblo PD
Governor stops distribution of cheeky Utah-themed condoms
Friend of teen murder-suicide suspect: ‘I don’t see how this happened’
Shanann Watts’ parents upset over Lifetime movie depicting murders
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 9
Dalston Stiner
Pueblo West students surprise classmate for birthday
Latest Local Stories
Colorado School for Deaf and Blind hosts one of a kind braille challenge
Pueblo West students surprise classmate for birthday
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Colorado Springs radio station burglarized
Missing at-risk adult in Colorado Springs
School hosts candlelight vigil for murder-suicide victim
Restaurant Report Card: 21 violations at a Pueblo bar and grill
Pueblo Community College creates 100 “cop cams” for Pueblo PD
Friend of teen murder-suicide suspect: ‘I don’t see how this happened’
Man accused of stealing from northeastern Colorado Springs construction site
Man police are searching for is still at large in Colorado Springs
Meet the baby sloth at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Colorado Springs company emphasizes carbon monoxide safety
More Local