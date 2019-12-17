Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Dee-Tales on Who Gives a Scrap!
Top Stories
5 key things you should know about impeachment
Watch Live: Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Hundreds gather in downtown Colorado Springs for impeachment rally
People hospitalized from flu triple early in season
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Vegas NYE
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch Living Local
2
of
/
2
crafting
Dee-Tales on Who Gives a Scrap!
Latest Local Stories
Give! 2019: Hillside Connection
Dee-Tales on Who Gives a Scrap!
Hundreds gather in downtown Colorado Springs for impeachment rally
People hospitalized from flu triple early in season
Patrick Frazee moved to facility in Cañon City
Pueblo Police pass out thousands of gifts to elementary students
Give! 2019: Pikes Peak Library District
CPW asks for information on deer shot with a crossbow
Former Colorado officer sentenced for theft from charities
Wishing for a white Christmas? Well…
Man arrested after standoff at southern Colorado Springs apartments
Western Colorado Springs business robbed at gunpoint
More Local