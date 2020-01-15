Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Restaurant Report Card: 21 violations at a Pueblo bar and grill
Top Stories
Pueblo Community College creates 100 “cop cams” for Pueblo PD
Governor stops distribution of cheeky Utah-themed condoms
Friend of teen murder-suicide suspect: ‘I don’t see how this happened’
Shanann Watts’ parents upset over Lifetime movie depicting murders
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
condoms
Governor stops distribution of cheeky Utah-themed condoms
Latest Local Stories
Restaurant Report Card: 21 violations at a Pueblo bar and grill
Pueblo Community College creates 100 “cop cams” for Pueblo PD
Friend of teen murder-suicide suspect: ‘I don’t see how this happened’
Man accused of stealing from northeastern Colorado Springs construction site
Man police are searching for is still at large in Colorado Springs
Meet the baby sloth at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Colorado Springs company emphasizes carbon monoxide safety
One injured in Colorado Springs shooting
Drone light paintings are taking off
Colorado Springs Police investigate assault at Sand Creek High School
Pup saved after vets find bone completely broken in half
Neighbors outraged at proposed closure of road in west Springs
More Local