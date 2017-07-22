Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Colorado Springs Police Department
What happened to Deborah Heriford? Police still searching for clues in 2011 homicide case
Christmas Eve cold case remains unsolved 10 years later
Protect Yourself Against Auto Theft
Suspect, two officers injured during arrest in Cripple Creek
CSPD officers get more tactical vests, helmets
More Colorado Springs Police Department Headlines
Police investigating homicide in central Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in northeast Colorado Springs crash
Sister of Colorado Springs cold case victim “very excited” about new DNA-based composite photo of suspect
CSPD’s first-ever K9 calendar now available for purchase
Parents react after ‘kill list’ threatening students, staff at Sabin Middle School discovered
Two local law enforcement officers recovering after incident
Here’s how to keep yourself from being the target of a carjacking, according to CSPD
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial
Battle of the Badges continues in Colorado Springs with Team Law in the lead
Vittles for Vests: PFCS and Shield616 hosting fundraiser for purchase of Tactical Vest Packages