Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Conditions hinder day two of search for missing boater on Lake Pueblo
CSFD’s Heavy Rescue Team practices ice rescues
CSFD, UCHealth partner for 2nd annual Daryl Ritz Memorial Toy Drive
CSFD issues reminder on outdoor burning guidelines during dry period
Firefighters remind residents to check smoke alarms, have home escape plan following house fire
More Colorado Springs Fire Department Headlines
Colorado Springs Fire Department awarded $20K grant from Allstate Foundation
Wildfire burning in Waldo Canyon, evacuations underway
Red flag conditions spark fires in Colorado Springs
Ice hockey referee paying it forward after surviving cardiac arrest at rink
CSFD teams up with Red Cross for annual Fire Safety Event
CSFD issues reminder after fighting 2 similar apartment fires in 30 days
Storms causing rivers and creeks to run fast this time of year
Battle of the Badges continues in Colorado Springs with Team Law in the lead
CSFD encourages proper disposal of fireworks by setting up drop-off boxes around Colorado Springs
Volunteers partner with CSFD during mitigation for Wildfire Preparedness Day