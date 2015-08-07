Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Chapel Hills Mall
Head to the Chapel Hills Mall This Weekend for the 7th Annual Kid’s First Safety Day
Colorado Springs malls adding a local twist
The Home Remodeling and Landscaping Show is This Weekend
Chapel Hills Mall kicks off holiday season with Santa on Nov. 11
Chapel Hills Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving again this year
More Chapel Hills Mall Headlines
Expect new traffic pattern at Chapel Hills Bridge over Pine Creek through August
Gordmans at Chapel Hills Mall to close by end of May
Local culinary arts students showcase creations for 7th annual Gingerbread Village
Chapel Hills Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving
Marshall’s anthem controversy creates safety concerns at local store
Group working to raise money for War Dog memorial
Fit for the Cure on FOX21 Morning News
Olympic athletes build gingerbread houses
Colorado Springs event shows off the latest in electric vehicle technology
Chapel Hills Mall hosting Kids First Safety Day Saturday