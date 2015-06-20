Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Cannabis
Realm of Caring’s 6th Annual Golf Tournament
Thousands attend Cannabis Career Fair in Denver
Cannabis Career Fair happening Sunday in Denver
Former Christian church converted into ‘International Church of Cannabis’
Marijuana meets matrimony at Cannabis Wedding Expo
More Cannabis Headlines
Carlos Santana debuts his marijuana inhaler in Pueblo
Cannabis-infused craft beer buzzes its way into Colorado
Local cannabis skin care company going Hollywood
Poll: Marijuana users nearly double in last three years
Cannabinoid policy for D-49 schools passes
New mom says its okay to use cannabis while pregnant: doctors weigh in
Cannabis clubs offer unique reward for community service
Suspension for new cannabis clubs in Colorado Springs
U.S. Cannabis Expo connects businesses and consumers while industry entrepreneurs share ideas