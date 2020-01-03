Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Fatal crash near Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, around 60 injured
Top Stories
Adult male taken at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
LIFE TIME FITNESS helps with family health resolutions for the new year
Westbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to medical emergency
On short notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Brush
Experts share theory about mysterious drones in eastern Colorado
Latest Local Stories
Adult male taken at gunpoint in Colorado Springs
LIFE TIME FITNESS helps with family health resolutions for the new year
Police investigating after four suspects rob a business in Colorado Springs
Bee Dazzled Cakes offers one-of-a-kind creations
Mag’s Mini Studios creates fantasy inspired photoshoots for all ages
Pueblo police searching for suspect in armed robbery
A Colorado Springs family says luggage thieves stole their Christmas presents
Pueblo West New Year’s Eve death turns into homicide investigation
Correctional Officer charged with sexual assault of a child
Fire damages northern Colorado Springs restaurant
January 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
One killed in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
More Local