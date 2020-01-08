Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Heat returns after nearly two months for Colorado Springs tenants
Top Stories
Police name “most dangerous” intersections in Colorado Springs
2020 off to a rough start for Colorado drivers
Wildlife officials find evidence of wolves in Colorado
Students dig deeper into computer mechanics at Palmer High
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Shop Local!
Black History Month
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
blush dry bar
Try out these fun, easy looks to change up your style!
Latest Local Stories
Heat returns after nearly two months for Colorado Springs tenants
Police name “most dangerous” intersections in Colorado Springs
2020 off to a rough start for Colorado drivers
Wildlife officials find evidence of wolves in Colorado
Students dig deeper into computer mechanics at Palmer High
Pueblo Police mourn long-time SRO officer
Hospital reports flu-related death in Cañon City
Smoke shops react to new tobacco age requirements
El Paso County Deputies searching for felon
The Dee-Tales on Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort
Get fit at Lincoln School with ReVibe Pilates and Cafe Red Point
Sexually violent predator moves to eastern Colorado Springs
More Local