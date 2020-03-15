1  of  15
Closings and Delays
Cathedral Rock Church Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs Foundation for Successful Living Friendship Assembly of God Gateway Presbyterian Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Pikes Peak Christian Church Pueblo Christian Center Pueblo Dist. #60 Redemption Hill Church Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue

bernie