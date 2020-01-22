Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
U.S. Paralympics Swimming 10th Annual Jimi Flowers Classic
Top Stories
Fake social media accounts posing as counseling services pop up in Manitou Springs
More homes are being built in Colorado Springs, but less are listed
Colorado engineers reflect on Spitzer Telescope’s final voyage through space
Police looking for suspect in Pueblo hit-and-run
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 9
Ball Aerospace
Colorado engineers reflect on Spitzer Telescope’s final voyage through space
Latest Local Stories
U.S. Paralympics Swimming 10th Annual Jimi Flowers Classic
Fake social media accounts posing as counseling services pop up in Manitou Springs
More homes are being built in Colorado Springs, but less are listed
Police looking for suspect in Pueblo hit-and-run
Training prepares officials for potential election threats
Final community feedback meeting hosted for Re-Imagine Waldo Canyon project
Child killed in Cañon City crash
Data Report: Where renters are migrating
New program helps Coloradans earn high school diploma
Town of Monument announces new Chief of Police
Colorado Springs inmate identified who died in custody
Survivor speaks out during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
More Local