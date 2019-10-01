Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Warner pushes for protection of whistleblower in impeachment inquiry
Top Stories
Decker Fire continues to grow, more than 2200 acres burned
Great Wolf Lodge hires local balloon artist for their GIANT balloon spider
Woman caught on camera keying Tesla
New 4-day mountain bike challenge coming to Colorado Springs
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX21 News at 9
Baby Einstein
Dee-Tales: Mommy Edition
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Great Wolf Lodge hires local balloon artist for their GIANT balloon spider
FOX21 Storm Team forecast
Aircraft found in New Mexico, unclear if it’s missing plane
Woman caught on camera keying Tesla