Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Watch FOX21 Weekend Morning News
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 Weekend Morning News
American Red Cross
How you can help the Red Cross help Hurricane Michael victims
Click, Call, or Text the American Red Cross to Help those Impacted by Hurricane Michael
Hometown Heroes honored at American Red Cross banquet
March is Red Cross Month
Hometown Hero: Colorado Springs man and his family help Puerto Rico recover after Hurricane Maria
More American Red Cross Headlines
Pueblo firefighters delivering free pizza to residents with working smoke detectors
Hometown Hero: Palmer Lake girl, 14, changing the world one pajama at a time
Hometown Hero: Chick-Fil-A serves customers and community
Southern Colorado Red Cross volunteers head to Virgin Islands to assist in disaster relief
Colorado Red Cross volunteers in Houston to help with Harvey aftermath
Colorado Springs shoppers stock up before the storm
American Red Cross opens 2 shelters in El Paso County ahead of incoming winter storm
Hometown Heroes honored at American Red Cross event
Hometown Hero: Community Service Award winner Tim Mitros
Hometown Hero: Aaron Alibin saved his in-laws from a house fire