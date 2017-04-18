Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Top Stories
Local teen diagnosed with stage four cancer after months of back pain
Top Stories
Murals highlight creative culture in Pueblo
Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage
Police arrest suspect in 1987 homicide of Fort Carson soldier
Weekend flood threat
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Features
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Community
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap
About FOX21
Program Schedule
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
Search
Search
Search
Air Force
#girlcrush: Air Force Spouse of the Year Kristen Christy Lange works to prevent suicides
Air Force baseball sweeps doubleheader against first-place Nevada
Meet military working dog RRudy
Air Force Academy to restructure sexual assault office
Air Force Athlete of the Week: Tim McVey
More Air Force Headlines
Astronaut encourages Colorado Springs youth to reach for the stars
CSFD teams up with Red Cross for annual Fire Safety Event
Air Force Athlete of the Week: Arion Worthman
Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro recalls ESPY win, shares message of perseverance
Air Force deal to help with contaminated groundwater gets underway in Fountain
Air Force Academy’s summer flying training operations begin June 5
Thousands of loved ones fill Falcon Stadium as Air Force Academy Class of 2017 graduates
VIDEO: Take a flight with the Air Force Thunderbirds
Traveling replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall comes to Colorado Springs
Peterson AFB crews prepare for annual MAFFS training