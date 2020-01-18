Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Becoming the Blue: A look at the 70th Recruit Class
Top Stories
Police investigating robbery in northeastern Colorado Springs
January 20 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Former Gov. Hickenlooper honored at MLK Jr. celebration
Fountain family looking for stranger who helped after their baby passed away from SIDS
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Living Local
49ers
Chiefs, 49ers roll to Super Bowl berths
Latest Local Stories
Police: Man arrested after trying to give gun to 7-Eleven clerk
Gardner man killed in Highway 69 crash
Becoming the Blue: A look at the 70th Recruit Class
Police investigating robbery in northeastern Colorado Springs
January 20 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Former Gov. Hickenlooper honored at MLK Jr. celebration
Fountain family looking for stranger who helped after their baby passed away from SIDS
Baby stroller recalled due to fall risk
Ice climber dies in avalanche in southwest Colorado
Grow into a healthier you with Revive Pilates
Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail
Police investigating three overnight robberies across Fountain Boulevard
More Local