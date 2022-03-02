Storm Squatch

Sponsored by:

Southern Colorado Forecast and Current Conditions

Sunny

Colorado Springs

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
10%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Cañon City

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

La Junta

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
5%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Lamar

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Monument

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Pueblo

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Salida

56°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Trindad

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Woodland Park

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Today’s Colorado Springs Forecast

View All Today's Forecast