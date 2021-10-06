Yoon, Hawkinson named co-captains for 2021-22 Colorado College hockey season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CC) — Seniors Bryan Yoon and Brian Hawkinson will serve as co-captains of the Colorado College hockey team for the 2021-22 season, head coach Kris Mayotte announced today.



“We are proud to announce Bryan Yoon and Brian Hawkinson as co-captains for the upcoming season,” Mayotte said. “We have a number of great leaders in our locker room, but Bryan and Brian have stood out in terms of their preparation and commitment to Tiger hockey. They also have earned a tremendous amount of trust from their teammates.”



Yoon, a defenseman from Parker, Colo., is the team’s active scoring leader with 45 points (5g,40a) in 93 career games. He was selected to the all-College Hockey News Rookie Team and NCHC all-Rookie Team as a freshman after finishing second in the NCHC and third in nation among freshmen with 23 assists. His 26 points (3g,26a) that season were the most by a CC freshman defenseman since Scott Swanson had 48 in 1995-96. Yoon finished second on the team with 16 assists as a sophomore and posted a goal and an assist in 19 games last season.

Hawkinson, meanwhile, appeared in 23 games and notched two goals and one assist last season, his first as a Tiger after spending two years at Miami University. The forward from Centennial, Colo., scored 18 points (3g,15a) in 60 games for the RedHawks, including 16 as a freshman, the second-most by a rookie on the team in ’18-19.

Colorado College opens the 2021-22 regular season on Friday, Oct. 8, against St. Lawrence University at the brand new Ed Robson Arena.