Wolfpack represents at College Football Luncheon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Division I and Division II football programs across Colorado’s Front Range were in attendance for the annual College Football Luncheon put on the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

Air Force, Colorado, Colorado State, and CSU-Pueblo represented to highlight what’s in store for the upcoming college football season. Among those representing the CSUP Wolfpack was Coronado High School product Austin Micci. Micci was an integral part of the team’s 2018 NCAA tournament run to go along with the program’s eight straight RMAC titles.

As a running back, Micci led the team in all-purpose yards last season with more than 1,100 yards. Entering his senior season, Micci said he’s eyeing a national championship.