DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the Denver Broncos weren’t off to a good start at the beginning of football season, after big wins against the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the orange and blue are within reach of a playoff spot.

Back in 2020, the National Football League expanded the playoffs to 14 teams. Seven teams from the National Football Conference and seven teams from the American Football Conference will qualify for the playoffs. The winning teams from both conferences compete for the Super Bowl title.

Each division conference winner earns a spot. While the season isn’t over yet, each division has a solid leader and isn’t likely to change. This includes the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs.

As of late November, the Broncos are in second place in the AFC West, right behind the Chiefs. But the team isn’t completely out of luck.

The Broncos started out as a 1-5 team. Now, they’re on a five-game winning streak.

The NFL also allows three wildcard teams to compete. The wildcards are determined by the teams with the next-best records, and the Broncos are in the running.

Six teams are competing for the three wildcard spots.

The Broncos have a tied record with the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans at 6-5. However, the Broncos rank below both teams because of the NFL tiebreaker rules.

Meanwhile, the Bills have a record of 6-6, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns have a record of 7-4.

And Broncos Country is just getting started.

The Broncos already beat the Bills and the Browns. The team is playing the Texans next Sunday.

While the Broncos aren’t officially in the playoffs, the team has a 50% chance for a wildcard spot.