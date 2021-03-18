DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday that 4,050 fans will be allowed at Avalanche and Nuggets games starting April 2 at Ball Arena.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avalanche and Nuggets fans to the newly named Ball Arena for the first time,” said KSE Chairman and Owner Stan Kroenke. “We are grateful to local, state and national health authorities who collaborated with us to get to this point. We also would like to thank our partners at the NHL and NBA, who have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe return for our fans. This is a major first step in our quest to have a fully packed arena again with some of the greatest fans in sports.”

Opening day will bring with it 21,363 Rockies fans into Coors Field after an expanded variance was approved, and as a result the Kroenke Sports Entertainment Group is trying to replicate the achievement for Ball Arena.

Kroenke, which owns the Avalanche and Nuggets in addition to the arena where they play, has submitted a variance application that is aimed at getting fans into its venue, which at full capacity holds just under 20,000 fans.

The Colorado Rockies received variance approval on March 8 to increase the number of admitted fans from the 12,536 fans approved in February to 21,363 fans. This means that Coors Field will be filled at about 42.6% capacity for the season opener on April 1.

Ball Arena, however, is entirely indoors. This poses a different hurdle in the variance-seeking process that the home of the Rock Pile did not have to overcome.

To put it into numbers, Coors Field’s protocols list that the venue has a total square footage of 500,543, 436,476 of which is considered outdoors. This would give each fan 23 square feet of space.

Compare this to Ball Arena’s 675,000 square footage, which is deemed to be entirely indoor space.

If Kroenke’s request is for 42% capacity, that would mean about 8,400 fans. On paper this means 44 square feet of space per fan. Despite that, the indoor designation and propensity for crowding in concourses during breaks and stairwells as fans leave the arena could make this request an uphill battle.

Another indicator on how this variance approvals might unfold is underway right now in Pennsylvania. PPG Paints Arena, the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has a comparable capacity to Ball Arena. The state’s current COVID rules allow 15% capacity, or about 2,800 fans; this will increase to 25%, or about 5,000 fans, after Easter. Across the river in Pittsburgh, the Pirates’ home at PNC Park will be allowed 20% capacity for opening weekend, about 7,700 fans.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has yet to send a response to Kroenke, but the improvement in COVID-19 case numbers should give fans some hope of attending games in person in the near future, especially as both the Avalanche and the Nuggets look poised to make playoff runs.