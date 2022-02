COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, has been granted a change of plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Both sides of the case believe the trial date set for March 28 will be pushed back for an expert to evaluate Stauch. Our sister station, KXRM's Lauren Scharf said they likely won’t make a decision until March 17 about the trial.