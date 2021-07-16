Widefield grad receives scholarship at first-ever Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — For nearly a decade, the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation has been awarding scholarships to Widefield High School students who are a part of military families.

The foundation, and the scholarships, were created by 12-year NFL veteran Vincent Jackson — a Colorado Springs native who passed away in February.

The first-ever Vincent Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Air Force Academy to showcase the 2021 scholarship award winner Lucas Moore.

“It’s just an incredible honor to be a recipient of this scholarship,” Moore said. “It’s awesome to see the military community is still looking out for each other.”

“Definitely pulling at the heart strings today,” said Chris Smith, who was a longtime friend of Jackson. “In a strange way, I feel his presence. I’m happy that his mom, his dad and his wife allowed us to bring this event out here, and celebrate his life and his legacy.

“He was just a great guy. He really cared about the military families being a military kid himself.”

In the future, Smith hopes that eligibility expands from Widefield High School to the entire Colorado Springs area.

“We want people to know that this scholarship is available to kids that have military parents. Lucas did. He kicked butt getting in there, but we want to have a lot more applicants and spread the wealth for the scholarship opportunities.”