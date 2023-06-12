DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets beat the Miami Heat at home in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Are you ready to show off your home team pride? From hats to T-shirts, jerseys or pennants, multiple retailers will be selling championship merchandise.

Here is where you can purchase your gear:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Dick’s will extend its store hours Monday and Tuesday so that fans can get their merch. Fans will also be able to order online and pick up in-store to avoid the long lines.

This is the first time in the team’s history — which dates back to the founding of the ABA in 1967, then their move to the NBA nine years after that — that the Nuggets have hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy.

A look back at the Nuggets’ 2022-23 season

Before they made it to the finals, the Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. Denver both eliminated the Lakers for the first time in eight playoff meetings and swept a playoff series for the first time.

During the regular season, the Nuggets held their own with 53 wins and 29 losses. Denver faced Miami in two regular season games in which the Nuggets won both.

On Dec. 30, the Nuggets beat the Heat at home with a score of 124-119. During this game, Nikola Jokic scored his eighth triple-double of the season.

On Feb. 23, the Nuggets held off the Heat to win 112-108 in Miami. This win snapped Miami’s eight-game home winning streak.

Now the Nuggets have defeated Miami once again and are your 2023 NBA champions.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.