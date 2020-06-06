Where the Nuggets stand as NBA eyes return

COLORADO SPRINGS — A field of 22 teams is set as the NBA eyes a return to the 2019-20 season on July 31. FOX21 sports reporter Julia Maguire spoke with Harrison Wind of thednvr.com to see where the Nuggets stand in the restart of the season.

According to the NBA, the top eight teams from each conference return along with six additional teams. Those six additional teams are currently six or fewer games behind the eight seed in their respective conferences. Each team will play eight regular season games to determine playoff seeding. The Nuggets are currently in third in the Western Conference and 11 games ahead of the eighth seeded Grizzlies, so the Nuggets mathematically have already clinched a playoff spot.

For a list of teams in the 22-team restart head to NBA.com.