DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets are NBA champions and that means we’re looking forward to a celebration parade this week.

The parade will take place on Thursday, June 15. A pre-rally starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park and will include live music, highlight reels and live video from the parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station.

After the parade, there will be a rally in Civic Center Park.

If the weather holds, Nuggets fans can expect a comfortable morning temperature-wise, but storms are expected later in the afternoon.

While solid numbers are hard to come by, officials estimate last year’s Avalanche championship parade drew 500,000 fans, and the Broncos parade after Super Bowl 50 had nearly a million fans.

Last year’s Avs rally had to be paused temporarily when a storm moved through, but that didn’t stop the party when it resumed just a few minutes later.

FOX31 will carry the parade and rally live on air and on streaming at kdvr.com. News coverage will start at 4:30 a.m. as usual, with parade and rally coverage expected to kick into gear around 9 a.m.