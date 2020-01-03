When and where to watch this weekend’s NFL Wild Card Playoff games

People eat and watch football at a Buffalo Wild Wings, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DALLAS — NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was introduced, teams seeded Nos. 3-6 have reached the Super Bowl only 12 times, and none since the 2012 Ravens.

Meanwhile, teams with a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times in that span.

Here’s a rundown of when and where to see this weekend’s games:

Saturday (all times Mountain)

Buffalo at Houston, 2:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 6:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday (all times Mountain)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 11:05 a.m. (FOX21)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 2:40 p.m. (NBC)