DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship in June, the celebration isn’t over yet — at least not until team members get their well-earned rings and the championship banner is raised at Ball Arena.

The Nuggets are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night for the first time since sweeping the team in the Western Conference Championships. It will be the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

But before tipoff, the team — and all of Denver — will celebrate the momentous occasion once again.

Denver Nuggets championship celebration festivities

There are quite a lot of celebration festivities planned, and they start well before the 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

For one, TNT is in town at the Auraria Campus to host “Inside the NBA.” The broadcast starts at 4 p.m.

If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket to the game, Ball Arena opens at 3:30 p.m., and the team suggests that fans should plan to be in their seats by 4:45 p.m., when the ring and banner-raising ceremony starts.

Players will get their rings during the ceremony, and the NBA championship banner will be raised to the rafters.

Head Coach Mike Malone spoke about how he’s not planning to wear his own ring, but will likely keep it in his underwear drawer just like his own father’s NBA championship rings.

“He always thought those rings were in the safety deposit box,” Malone said. “But my mother put them in his underwear drawer. So that’s probably where mine will be as well.”

After the final buzzer, TNT will host a postgame concert on the Auraria Campus. It will feature The Chainsmokers, an electronic duo best known for the 2017 song “Closer,” as well as Dermot Kennedy, an Irish singer-songwriter.