‘We’re set to make something happen’ Broncos safety Justin Simmons says after getting extension

DENVER (KDVR) — Anytime you have the full package, the last thing you want to do is ship it out.

Monday morning, the Denver Broncos officially introduced Justin Simmons to the media after signing a 4-year, $61 million contract extension.

“Two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, that is extremely rare,” said Broncos General Manager George Paton. “His work in the community is a big part of who he is, whether that’s through his foundation or his weekly visits to our Boys and Girls Club. It’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

He never misses a practice, a game, or even a snap. Simmons is constantly trying to prove himself.

“There are a lot of things I can do to get better,” said Simmons, who wants to push himself as well as the team. “I personally don’t think I have played my best ball.”

While so many would dream of what to do with $61 million, Simmons and his wife Taryn have philanthropy on their mind.

“There are things that we have foundationally that we want to do,” said Simmons. “We’re going to pour into doing that… lifting up some of the not-so good parts of our community back at home (Florida) and building some places where kids can get jobs a little bit easier, and even some parents can get jobs a litter bit easier. We have a bunch of ideas that we have in place in terms of community outreach work and things of that nature that I think are going to be special.”

Simmons is the full package – on and off the field.

His view is already much broader than most and with that, he has already accomplished much. But according to Simmons, there is one thing he’d like to change.

“What I’m really looking forward to is finding a way for team success.”