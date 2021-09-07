Webb, Yastrzemski, Duggar power Giants past Rockies 12-3

San Francisco Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski watches his RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Denver. The Giants won 12-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3.

Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs. Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs, as San Francisco won for the fifth time in six games.

C.J. Cron had an RBI double for Colorado. Pinch-hitter Joshua Fuentes and Rio Ruiz added RBI singles.

