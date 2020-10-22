‘We have simply got to be better in the Red Zone’: Broncos prep for Sunday Chiefs game

DENVER (KDVR) — As Chiefs week looms, the Broncos are in about as good of shape physically as they’ve been all season. Only left guard Dalton Risner missed practice today with a sore shoulder that could end his career streak of 21 straight starts, although Head Coach Vic Fangio said they’ll have to wait and see how the second year player from Wiggins, Colorado reacts this week.

One of the big issues this week — and any week — has been figuring out how to score points. The Broncos know that 18 points won’t beat the Chiefs and that they have to start scoring touchdowns instead of settling for field goals.

“It’s a quarterback’s job every week to go out and score points,” said Drew Lock on Wednesday. The problem is that the Broncos have one of the four lowest scoring offenses in the NFL — an issue that has plagued them for most of the last six years.

“We have simply got to be better in the Red Zone,” Fangio said. “It’s a small space to operate in and you have to be more precise. You have to be able to run the ball. We just haven’t found our niche.”

Expected back this week for Lock and his offense: Noah Fant, who should be a big help inside the 20, and KJ Hamler, whose speed helps to stretch the field to create more space in the middle of the field. Also returning: Melvin Gordon, who missed last weekend with strep throat, but who, when mixed with Phillip Lindsay, gives the Chiefs a lot more to think about.