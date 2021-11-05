WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Braves celebrate World Series win

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL/AP) – It’s a celebration a quarter of a century in the waiting. On Friday an estimated one million people will line the streets of Atlanta for the World Series Championship parade celebrating the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series. It’s the first World Series win for the Braves since 1995. They beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the series.

The Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade.

Friday’s procession will start at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The parade will wind along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before the Braves are escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade.

The celebration will conclude with a concert at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown.