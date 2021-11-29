Walker, Taylor earn MWC hoops weekly honors

AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — The Air Force Falcons’ team-first approach has resulted in some individual accolades from the Mountain West Conference.

A.J. Walker earned the MWC’s Player of the Week award after helping Air Force (6-1) to wins over Denver and Idaho State. The senior guard averaged 23 points in the two victories and knocked down all but one of his eight 3-point attempts.

Ethan Taylor was named Freshman of the Week after picking up his first-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against Denver before leading the Falcons in rebounds (6) and assists (6) against Idaho State.

