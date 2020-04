MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 17: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Miller is resting at home and is in good spirits.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP plans to speak publicly tomorrow.

In addition to the Denver Broncos, three players from the Colorado Avalanche have also tested positive for the virus.