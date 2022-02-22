Vista Ridge’s Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Bear Down for Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman. Dorman announced his commitment to the University of Arizona in front of family, friends, and teammates at the gymnasium at Vista Ridge High School Tuesday night.

“I dreamed of playing as a young kid,” Dorman said. “I always dreamed of playing high Division I football and that’s exactly what I’m doing. It feels good all my hard work paid off and I have the support behind me.”

Dorman is a four-star recruit and the top recruit in Colorado for the class of 2023. Dorman chose Arizona over Colorado, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, and Iowa State, among others. He threw for more than 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns last season as a junior.