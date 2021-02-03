Vista Ridge’s Braxton signs to play football at Dartmouth

COLORADO SPRINGS– Vista Ridge football standout Ahmir Braxton is taking his talents to the Ivy League where he signed a national letter of intent to play at Dartmouth.

Braxton plans to play cornerback for the Big Green. He said Dartmouth was one of the last schools that reached out to him in his recruiting process, so he was shocked to get the offer. Braxton said academically, the decision to go to Dartmouth was an easy choice, but the coaching staff and football program also stood out to him among his other offers.

“It just came out of nowhere,” he said. “I had other Ivy League offers. I never really talked to Dartmouth before.”

As an added bonus, Braxton will join Fountain-Fort Carson grad and friend Q Jones in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“I saw Q had committed and I was like, dang I could play with my boy too, so it was pretty awesome.”

