(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The CHSAA State Football Playoff Quarterfinal game between Palmer Ridge and Vista Ridge High Schools originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 has been postponed.

Palmer Ridge Athletic Director Lance McCorkle and Vista Ridge Athletic Director Eddy McGee announced the change early Thursday, addressing concerns over the dangerously cold temperatures and forecasted precipitation. The upcoming weather events are also anticipated to possibly result in cancellations at both schools.

The concern arose as temperatures are expected to dip below 10 degrees overnight and into the day on Friday.

The rescheduled game will be played at Don Breese Stadium in Monument at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.