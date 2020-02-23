Vista Ridge grad hits go-ahead three in Wyoming’s win over Air Force

U.S. Air Force Academy – Vista Ridge grad and current Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado drained a go-ahead three with less than a minute left to secure the Cowboys’ win over Air Force Saturday at Clune Arena, 78-72 the final.

Air Force held a six-point lead late in the second half, but the Cowboys held the Falcons scoreless over the last two minutes while finishing on a 12-0 run. Wyoming’s Greg Milton III led all scorers with 28 points and Maldonado chipped in 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Falcons senior Lavelle Scottie scored 17 points for Air Force. The Falcons’ last home game of the season is Wednesday against New Mexico.