Vibes name UCCS baseball coach Hajek as new manager

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes are back for the 2021 season, and with that comes a new manager. The team announced Wednesday UCCS Head Baseball Coach Dave Hajek will take over the reigns as its new manager.

He will continue in both roles for the upcoming baseball seasons. Hajek made his MLB debut with the Astros in 1995 and played for the Sky Sox in 1999 when he tied the franchise’s single-season doubles record. He later joined the Sky Sox coaching staff in 2013 and 2014.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to continue my coaching career here in Colorado Springs with such a great organization in the Vibes,” Hajek said in a statement. “I’ve had a long history here in Colorado Springs with the Vibes/Sky Sox franchise as a fan, player, and coach, which only makes me more excited to help coach and develop this next talented group of ballplayers. The Vibes have been a staple in the Colorado Springs community for years now, and it’s my goal to bring a winning club back to Colorado Springs in 2021.”

Along with Hajek, Mark Lee will join the Vibes as a pitching coach. Lee is currently on the UCCS baseball coaching staff. Lee spent time in the majors as a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, and Colorado Rockies. He also pitched for the Sky Sox in 1997.

The Vibes enter in their first season in the MLB Partnership Pioneer League, meaning the team moved from MLB affiliated status to an independent team. Vibes President & General Manager Chris Phillips said the Vibes are still in the process of building up their roster for the 2021 season, which begins Memorial Day weekend and ends in early September.