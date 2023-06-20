(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships will be the first-ever USGA championship conducted on a military base, at the Eisenhower golf course on the property of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA).

The site was originally scheduled to host in 2020, but COVID-19 canceled the championship.

“We were able to dust off the plans from 2020 and kind of reconnect with our friends here at the United Air Force Academy and Eisenhower Golf Club”, said Tracy Parsons, U.S. Girls Junior Championship Director. “So we’re really excited to welcome the players from around the world and across the country to compete here in Colorado Springs, to see the best players from this demographic go after the championship will be really exciting.”

The number of entries accepted, 1,677, broke the record and surpassed 2018’s entrants at 1,606. There were 44 qualifiers held across the country, but the number will decrease to 64 when match play begins on July 17.

The Eisenhower golf course is said to be one of the most challenging courses in the United States.

“If you miss it on the wrong spot of the green, you can leave yourself with a treacherous downhill putt getting up and down from around the greens are also difficult,” said Steve Parsons, General Manager of Eisenhower golf course. “So again, the quality of these players is they’re good enough to hit it where they need to hit it and I expect them to be some good scores out here.”

On July 15 there will be an opening ceremony that will include Cadets, wing commanders, and the Wings of Blue – the Air Force paratroop team.

The championship will run from July 17-22 and the event is free and open to the public.