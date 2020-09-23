UCHealth Park hosting Air Force football watch party

The Air Force offense, left, lines up against the Navy defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Navy won 34-25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth Park, home of the Colorado Springs Vibes baseball team, will be hosting a watch party for the Air Force vs. Navy Commander-In-Chief game October 3.

The Navy game is one of two Air Force Falcons football games currently scheduled for this fall. The game will be played at Falcon Stadium, but the only fans in attendance will be Air Force Academy cadets. The Academy remains closed to the public.

UCHealth Park says their event will be “the largest watch party in the city on the largest television screen in the city”–the Vibes’ video board.

A maximum of 500 people will be allowed inside the stadium, and social distancing measures will be in place. Masks will be required for entrance.

A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase.

The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. October 3, and fans are encouraged to come tailgate before gates open at 3 p.m. The game is slated to kick off at 4 p.m.