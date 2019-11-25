UCCS women’s soccer upset in NCAA tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The UCCS women’s soccer team’s season came to an end Saturday at the hands of the Dixie State Trailblazers in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Trailblazers upset the Mountain Lions, a one-seed, in a 2-1 win at Mountain Lion Stadium. Dixie State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Mountain Lions found the equalizer as Savannah Mills scored in the 28th minute. The Trailblazer then scored in the second half to take the lead for good.

UCCS finished the season at 19-2.