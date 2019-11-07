UCCS women’s soccer ready for playoffs amidst historic season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The UCCS women’s soccer team has made its mark in the record books. Now, the Mountain Lions shift their focus to the postseason after a historic regular season.

At 17-0, the team finished the regular season undefeated and clinched the RMAC regular season championship for the time in school history.

“I think you come into every season as a coach thinking in your mind you can do something special, and for sure, this year we certainly have,” Head Coach Sian Hudson said of the team’s success.

They enter the RMAC Tournament as the one-seed, have earned the top ranking the NCAA South Central regional rankings for the second straight week, and have sat at the top of the national rankings for several weeks.

“With being number one in the nation, there is a target on your back,” Pine Creek grad and Mountain Lions midfielder Caitlin Esterle said. “But, only if you let it be [a target].”

“Our motto is this year, enjoy it, embrace it. Pressure is a privilege, not a burden,” Hudson said.

Out of 30 players on the roster, 21 are from Colorado, and of those 21, 10 are from Colorado Springs or Pueblo.

“I definitely do take pride in being a local kid,” Aleesa Muir, Mountain Lions defender and The Classical Academy grad, said. “Having a big local group shows that there is lot of talent here and [Head Coach] Sian knows how to recruit people, and bring a lot of people together that bring something different to the team.

Last year, UCCS finished as runner-up in the RMAC Tournament and then fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This year, the #1 Mountain Lions host #8 CSU-Pueblo in the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals this Friday at 4 p.m. at Mountain Lion Stadium.