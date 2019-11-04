UCCS women’s soccer makes history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– UCCS women’s soccer wrapped a historic regular season on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Regis.

The Mountain Lions recorded their first ever undefeated regular season in program history. At 17-0, the team secured an RMAC regular season championship as well, another program first.

UCCS is the top ranked team in NCAA Division II soccer as well as the number one team in the first set of NCAA regional rankings.

The Mountain Lions will host the RMAC Tournament quarterfinals and a semifinals match. As the one-seed, they host eight-seed CSU-Pueblo. That tournament is slated to start on Friday, November 8.