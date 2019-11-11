UCCS women’s soccer advances to RMAC Tournament championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- With a win over the Westminster Griffins Sunday, the UCCS Mountain Lions advance to the RMAC Tournament championship game.

Freshman forward Kaitlin Hinkle, a Pueblo County High School grad, scored the lone goal of the game in the 56th minute. Mollee Swift had two saves and recorded a shutout in net.

The Mountains Lions are the overall one-seed in the tournament and will host two-seed Colorado School of Mines next Saturday at Mountain Lion Stadium for the RMAC Tournament championship. Last year, UCCS lost to the Orediggers in the tournament championship. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.