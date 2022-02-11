UCCS men’s basketball clobbers RMAC-leading Black Hills State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Four players scored in double-figures to help the UCCS Mountain Lions earn a 92-63 win over the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets Friday night.

Jon’il Fugett scored a game-high 19 points, while Jezza McKenzie and Alijah Comithier followed with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Cameron Underwood added 14 points off the bench for UCCS (16-7, 11-6 RMAC), which outscored Black Hills State (16-6, 14-3 RMAC) 56-36 in the second half.

The Mountain Lions will host Chadron State (9-14, 5-10 RMAC) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.