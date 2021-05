SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 24 UCCS baseball team rallied in its NCAA South Central Regional elimination match-up, but fell short in a 7-6 loss to No. 5 West Texas A&M.

After a weather delay in San Angelo, Texas, the Mountain Lions tied the game in the sixth inning, but gave up two more runs in the seventh and the Mountain Lions could not overcome the deficit.

UCCS finishes its season at 30-13 earning the program’s first ever RMAC Tournament championship and NCAA Regional Tournament appearance.