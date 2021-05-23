UCCS Baseball heads to DII NCAA regional tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS– UCCS Baseball continues its historic season this week, taking on number one nationally ranked Colorado Mesa University in the DII NCAA South Central Regional tournament.

The Mountain Lions earned an auto bid into the tournament after capturing the program’s first ever RMAC Tournament Championship upsetting Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction over the weekend. The team posted the most wins in program history as well this season with a 30-11 record.

UCCS handed CMU three of its five losses this season. The regional starts on Thursday in San Angelo, Texas.