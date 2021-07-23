U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosting Fight Night on the Plaza this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — 17-year-old Deron Penrose won his boxing match against Caesar Burrolla in front of his hometown.

The Sand Creek High School senior said he dealt with some pain in his back earlier in the week, but mentioned there was no way he was going to miss this fight because of how hard he trained for it.

“Back pain didn’t happen until two days ago,” Penrose said. “(I was) training hard in the gym, so every time I was ripping punches, I was feeling them in my back, causing me to get tired, but sometimes you gotta work through it and be strong mentally.

“Representing (Colorado Springs) is amazing. You have so many people here that know you so when you win and represent Colorado and USA, it feels great.”

Fight Night on the plaza of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum continues Saturday at noon.