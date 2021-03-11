Two Calhan girls wrestlers win first-ever state title

PUEBLO — Freshman Ciara Monger and sophomore Taylor Knox won the first-ever state titles in the their weight classes at the 2021 girls state wrestling tournament in Pueblo.

In the first year CHSAA hosted a sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, Monger, wrestling in 215 lbs., pinned Daysia Deherrera of Legacy in 1:25, while Knox, in the 185 lbs. classification, pinned Anastyn Livesay of Fort Lupton in 3:52.

Three other wrestlers from southern Colorado wrestled in the first-ever finals including Isabella Cross of Mesa Ridge in 111 lbs., Sarah Savidge of Doherty in 127 lbs., and Palmer Ridge’s Aspen Barber in 147 lbs.

Calhan finished third as a team in the state tournament while Chatfield High School won the team title.

